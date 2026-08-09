9/8/26, 5:00 PM UPCOMING : Live in 26d • 9h • 37m • 19s
Video livestream of the friendly match Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Lausitzer Füchse on 09/08/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the revenue. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @eispiraten-crimmitschau @lausitzerfuechse
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