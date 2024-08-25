8/28/26, 5:00 PM UPCOMING : Live in 16d • 6h • 26m • 18s
Video livestream of the friendly match Lausitzer Füchse vs. GKS Katowice on 08/28/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the revenue. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @lausitzerfuechse
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