goto content
  1. Home
  2. Ice hockey
  3. Lausitzer Füchse
  4. DEL2 Test game: Lausitzer Füchse vs. GKS Katowice

DEL2 Test game: Lausitzer Füchse vs. GKS Katowice

Lausitzer Füchse is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.
Lausitzer Füchse
Lausitzer Füchse

8/28/26, 5:00 PM UPCOMING : Live in 16d • 6h • 26m • 18s

Video livestream of the friendly match Lausitzer Füchse vs. GKS Katowice on 08/28/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the revenue. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @lausitzerfuechse

Ice hockey Deutsche Eishockey Liga 2 icehockey DEL2
UPCOMING
Vierer-Turnier: Krefeld Pinguine vs. Vålerenga Oslo
EV Landshut
Vierer-Turnier: Krefeld Pinguine vs. Vålerenga Oslo

8/21/26, 12:30 PM

Eishockey
UPCOMING
Vierer-Turnier: EV Landshut vs. Kölner Haie
EV Landshut
Vierer-Turnier: EV Landshut vs. Kölner Haie

8/21/26, 4:30 PM

Eishockey
UPCOMING
Bietigheim Steelers vs. Düsseldorfer EG
Bietigheim Steelers
Bietigheim Steelers vs. Düsseldorfer EG

8/21/26, 5:00 PM

Eishockey
UPCOMING
Ravensburg Towerstars vs. ECDC Indians Memmingen
Ravensburg Towerstars
Ravensburg Towerstars vs. ECDC Indians Memmingen

8/21/26, 4:30 PM

Eishockey
UPCOMING
Starbulls Rosenheim vs. EC Kassel Huskies
Starbulls Rosenheim
Starbulls Rosenheim vs. EC Kassel Huskies

8/21/26, 5:00 PM

Eishockey
UPCOMING
Vierer-Turnier: Krefeld Pinguine vs. Kölner Haie
EV Landshut
Vierer-Turnier: Krefeld Pinguine vs. Kölner Haie

8/22/26, 11:30 AM

Eishockey
UPCOMING
Vierer-Turnier: EV Landshut vs. Vålerenga Oslo
EV Landshut
Vierer-Turnier: EV Landshut vs. Vålerenga Oslo

8/22/26, 3:30 PM

Eishockey
UPCOMING
DEL2 Testspiel: Düsseldorfer EG vs. Herner EV
Düsseldorfer EG
DEL2 Testspiel: Düsseldorfer EG vs. Herner EV

8/22/26, 3:30 PM

Eishockey
FREE
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. Eispiraten Crimmitschau
Lausitzer Füchse
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. Eispiraten Crimmitschau

11/14/25, 5:50 PM

Eishockey
FREE
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. Bietigheim Steelers
Lausitzer Füchse
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. Bietigheim Steelers

9/21/25, 2:30 PM

Eishockey

More videos by Lausitzer Füchse

FREE
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. Eispiraten Crimmitschau
Lausitzer Füchse
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. Eispiraten Crimmitschau

11/14/25, 5:50 PM

Eishockey
FREE
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. Bietigheim Steelers
Lausitzer Füchse
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. Bietigheim Steelers

9/21/25, 2:30 PM

Eishockey
FREE
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs Dresdner Eislöwen
Lausitzer Füchse
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs Dresdner Eislöwen

2/14/25, 5:49 PM

Eishockey
FREE
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. EV Landshut
Lausitzer Füchse
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. EV Landshut

9/26/25, 5:00 PM

Eishockey
FREE
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. Eisbären Regensburg
Lausitzer Füchse
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. Eisbären Regensburg

11/2/25, 3:27 PM

Eishockey
FREE
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. Ravensburg Towerstars
Lausitzer Füchse
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. Ravensburg Towerstars

12/5/25, 5:50 PM

Eishockey
FREE
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. ESV Kaufbeuren
Lausitzer Füchse
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. ESV Kaufbeuren

10/5/25, 2:28 PM

Eishockey
FREE
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. Starbulls Rosenheim
Lausitzer Füchse
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. Starbulls Rosenheim

10/10/25, 4:55 PM

Eishockey
FREE
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. Blue Devils Weiden
Lausitzer Füchse
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. Blue Devils Weiden

11/21/25, 6:00 PM

Eishockey
FREE
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. EC Bad Nauheim
Lausitzer Füchse
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. EC Bad Nauheim

10/19/25, 2:30 PM

Eishockey
FREE
Testspiel DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. Eisbären Berlin
Lausitzer Füchse
Testspiel DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. Eisbären Berlin

8/25/24, 1:30 PM

Eishockey
FREE
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. EHC Freiburg
Lausitzer Füchse
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. EHC Freiburg

11/28/25, 5:51 PM

Eishockey
FREE
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. EC Kassel Huskies
Lausitzer Füchse
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. EC Kassel Huskies

2/27/26, 6:00 PM

Eishockey
FREE
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs Eispiraten Crimmitschau
Lausitzer Füchse
DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs Eispiraten Crimmitschau

2/23/25, 3:20 PM

Eishockey
FREE
DEL2 Viertelfinale: Lausitzer Füchse vs. EC Kassel Huskies - Spiel 6
Lausitzer Füchse
DEL2 Viertelfinale: Lausitzer Füchse vs. EC Kassel Huskies - Spiel 6

3/29/26, 4:30 PM

Eishockey
FREE
DEL2 Testspiel: Lausitzer Füchse vs. HC Stadion Vrchlabi
Lausitzer Füchse
DEL2 Testspiel: Lausitzer Füchse vs. HC Stadion Vrchlabi

9/13/25, 2:26 PM

Eishockey

Related Profiles