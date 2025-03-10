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DEL2 Test game: Bietigheim Steelers vs. Düsseldorfer EG

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Bietigheim Steelers
Bietigheim Steelers

8/21/26, 5:00 PM UPCOMING : Live in 9d • 6h • 28m • 15s

Video livestream of the friendly match Bietigheim Steelers vs. Düsseldorfer EG on 08/21/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the proceeds. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @bietigheim-steelers @duesseldorfer-eg

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