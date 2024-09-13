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DEL2 Test game: EHC Freiburg vs. Bietigheim Steelers

EHC Freiburg is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.
EHC Freiburg
EHC Freiburg

8/23/26, 4:00 PM UPCOMING : Live in 11d • 5h • 25m • 7s

Video livestream of the friendly match EHC Freiburg vs. Bietigheim Steelers on 08/23/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the proceeds. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @ehc-freiburg @bietigheim-steelers

Ice hockey Deutsche Eishockey Liga 2 Bietigheim Steelers icehockey
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