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ProA Semifinal: Giessen 46ers vs. Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim - Game 4

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GIESSEN 46ers
GIESSEN 46ers

5/29/26, 5:45 PM

Video livestream of the basketball game Giessen 46ers vs. Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim from the BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga on 05/29/2026. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @giessen-46er @kreisbau-knights-kirchheim

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