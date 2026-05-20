ProA Semifinal: Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim vs. Giessen 46ers - Game 1

5/20/26, 5:45 PM
Video livestream of the basketball game Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim vs. Giessen 46ers from the BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga on 05/20/2026. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @giessen-46er @kreisbau-knights-kirchheim
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