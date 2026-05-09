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ProA quarterfinals: Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim vs. BG Göttingen - Game 2

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Kreisbau Knights Kirchheim
Kreisbau Knights Kirchheim

5/9/26, 4:45 PM

Video livestream of the basketball game Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim vs. BG Göttingen from the BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga on May 9,. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @bg-goettingen @kreisbau-knights-kirchheim

Basketball Kreisbau Knights Kirchheim BG Göttingen BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga
FREE
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