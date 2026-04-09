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GKS Katowice vs. Rostock Piranhas

Lausitzer Füchse
Lausitzer Füchse

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Video livestream of the test match GKS Katowice vs. Rostock Piranhas on 08/29/2026. #eishockey #icehockey NOTE: This stream will be produced, deviating from the usual standard of the Lausitzer Füchse, with only one camera and WITHOUT commentary.

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