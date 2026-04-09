Premium Livestream Get this livestream for only €5.00 Pay per View €5.00 Continue GKS Katowice vs. Rostock Piranhas Lausitzer Füchse 8/29/26, 12:15 PM UPCOMING From €5.00 Follow Video livestream of the test match GKS Katowice vs. Rostock Piranhas on 08/29/2026. #eishockey #icehockey NOTE: This stream will be produced, deviating from the usual standard of the Lausitzer Füchse, with only one camera and WITHOUT commentary. Ice hockeyicehockeyLausitzer Füchse is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.