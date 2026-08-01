goto content
  1. Home
  2. Padel
  3. German Padel Federation
  4. Livestream GPS Andernach (Wildcard-Event Germany P2) on 1/2. (Day 1)

Livestream GPS Andernach (Wildcard-Event Germany P2) on 1/2. (Day 1)

German Padel Federation is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.
German Padel Federation
German Padel Federation

Today, 9:03 AM

The tournament is part of the German Padel Series and relevant for the German rankings. The organizer is the German Padel Association (DPV).Additionally, the wildcards for the largest international tournament in Germany, the P2 Germany, which takes place from/-/11 in Düsseldorf, will be played out at this event.The tournament takes place at the PadelCity Andernach facility. On Saturday, the round of 16 and quarterfinals will be played, and on Sunday, the semifinals and finals.We will broadcast on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10:00 each day. #padel #deutscherpadelverband #padelcity #andernach #wildcards #premierpadel #germanyp2@deutscherpadelverband @germanpadelseries @gps @padelcity @andernach @padeltv @germanyp2 @premierpadel

Padel premierpadel deutscherpadelverband padelcity
FREE UPCOMING
Livestream GPS 1000 Andernach (Wildcard-Event Germany P2) am 1./2.8.26 (Tag 2)
Deutscher Padel Verband
Livestream GPS 1000 Andernach (Wildcard-Event Germany P2) am 1./2.8.26 (Tag 2)

Tomorrow, 8:00 AM

Padel
FREE
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Weiden am 18/19.07.2026 (Tag 2)
Deutscher Padel Verband
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Weiden am 18/19.07.2026 (Tag 2)

7/19/26, 8:15 AM

Padel
FREE
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Weiden am 18./19.07.2026 (Tag 1)
Deutscher Padel Verband
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Weiden am 18./19.07.2026 (Tag 1)

7/18/26, 1:00 PM

Padel
FREE
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Bochum am 04./05.07.2026 (Tag 1)
Deutscher Padel Verband
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Bochum am 04./05.07.2026 (Tag 1)

7/4/26, 8:00 AM

Padel
FREE
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Hamburg am 23./24.05.2026 (Tag 2 - Finals)
Deutscher Padel Verband
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Hamburg am 23./24.05.2026 (Tag 2 - Finals)

5/24/26, 12:00 PM

Padel
FREE
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Bochum am 04./05.07.2026 (Tag 2)
Deutscher Padel Verband
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Bochum am 04./05.07.2026 (Tag 2)

7/5/26, 8:00 AM

Padel
FREE
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Bochum am 04./05.07.2026 (Tag 1)
Deutscher Padel Verband
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Bochum am 04./05.07.2026 (Tag 1)

7/4/26, 8:00 AM

Padel
FREE
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Hamburg am 23./24.05.2026 (Tag 1)
Deutscher Padel Verband
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Hamburg am 23./24.05.2026 (Tag 1)

5/23/26, 8:00 AM

Padel
FREE
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Hamburg am 23./24.05.2026 (Tag 2 - Halbfinals)
Deutscher Padel Verband
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Hamburg am 23./24.05.2026 (Tag 2 - Halbfinals)

5/24/26, 8:00 AM

Padel
FREE
GPS Masters 1500 (The Padellers Herdecke) - Tag 1
Deutscher Padel Verband
GPS Masters 1500 (The Padellers Herdecke) - Tag 1

5/9/26, 8:00 AM

Padel

More videos by German Padel Federation

FREE
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Weiden am 18/19.07.2026 (Tag 2)
Deutscher Padel Verband
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Weiden am 18/19.07.2026 (Tag 2)

7/19/26, 8:15 AM

Padel
FREE
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Weiden am 18./19.07.2026 (Tag 1)
Deutscher Padel Verband
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Weiden am 18./19.07.2026 (Tag 1)

7/18/26, 1:00 PM

Padel
FREE
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Bochum am 04./05.07.2026 (Tag 2)
Deutscher Padel Verband
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Bochum am 04./05.07.2026 (Tag 2)

7/5/26, 8:00 AM

Padel
FREE
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Bochum am 04./05.07.2026 (Tag 1)
Deutscher Padel Verband
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Bochum am 04./05.07.2026 (Tag 1)

7/4/26, 8:00 AM

Padel
FREE
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Bochum am 04./05.07.2026 (Tag 1)
Deutscher Padel Verband
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Bochum am 04./05.07.2026 (Tag 1)

7/4/26, 8:00 AM

Padel
FREE UPCOMING
DPV 2. Bundesliga Finals
Deutscher Padel Verband
DPV 2. Bundesliga Finals

11/23/24, 9:45 AM

Padel
FREE
GPS Masters 1500 (The Padellers Herdecke) - Tag 2
Deutscher Padel Verband
GPS Masters 1500 (The Padellers Herdecke) - Tag 2

5/10/26, 8:45 AM

Padel
FREE
GPS Masters 1500 (The Padellers Herdecke) - Tag 1
Deutscher Padel Verband
GPS Masters 1500 (The Padellers Herdecke) - Tag 1

5/9/26, 8:00 AM

Padel
FREE UPCOMING
Seniors World Padel Championships
Deutscher Padel Verband
Seniors World Padel Championships

4/16/24, 8:00 AM

Padel
FREE
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Hamburg am 23./24.05.2026 (Tag 2 - Halbfinals)
Deutscher Padel Verband
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Hamburg am 23./24.05.2026 (Tag 2 - Halbfinals)

5/24/26, 8:00 AM

Padel
FREE
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Hamburg am 23./24.05.2026 (Tag 1)
Deutscher Padel Verband
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Hamburg am 23./24.05.2026 (Tag 1)

5/23/26, 8:00 AM

Padel
FREE
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Hamburg am 23./24.05.2026 (Tag 2 - Finals)
Deutscher Padel Verband
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Hamburg am 23./24.05.2026 (Tag 2 - Finals)

5/24/26, 12:00 PM

Padel

Related Profiles