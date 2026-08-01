Livestream GPS Andernach (Wildcard-Event Germany P2) on 1/2. (Day 1)

The tournament is part of the German Padel Series and relevant for the German rankings. The organizer is the German Padel Association (DPV).Additionally, the wildcards for the largest international tournament in Germany, the P2 Germany, which takes place from/-/11 in Düsseldorf, will be played out at this event.The tournament takes place at the PadelCity Andernach facility. On Saturday, the round of 16 and quarterfinals will be played, and on Sunday, the semifinals and finals.We will broadcast on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10:00 each day. #padel #deutscherpadelverband #padelcity #andernach #wildcards #premierpadel #germanyp2@deutscherpadelverband @germanpadelseries @gps @padelcity @andernach @padeltv @germanyp2 @premierpadel