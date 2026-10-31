Premium Livestream Pay per View €5.99 Team Pass 26/27 Paderborn €109.99 Team Pass 26/27 SBB Baskets €109.99 Continue Spieltag 20SBB Börde Baskets vs. Paderborn Baskets SBB Börde Baskets 1/22/27, 6:15 PM UPCOMING From €5.99 Follow BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProA: Video Livestream of the game SBB Börde Baskets vs. Paderborn Baskets. @2bblBasketballSBB Börde BasketsPaderborn BasketsBARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaSBB Börde Baskets is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.