Stapler driving
StaplerCup Finals 2026 - Day 1 (October 22nd) - ENGLISH
Welcome to the StaplerCup Finals 2026! Experience the Forklift World Championship live from October 22–24 at the LINDE MH ARENA in Aschaffenburg, Germany. Get ready for world-class forklift sport, with the Corporate Cup and the Men’s, Women’s and Team Forklift World Championships.
Day 1: Corporate Cup
Thursday, October 22, 2026
Live stream starts at 4:00 PM CEST (UTC+2).
Schedule:
4:00 PM: Corporate Cup, Round 1
6:15 PM: Corporate Cup, Round 2
7:45 PM: Corporate Cup, Semi-finals
8:00 PM: Corporate Cup, Finals & Award Ceremony
All times are CEST (UTC+2). The schedule is subject to change during the event.
Watch live for free and follow the action from wherever you are.
More information: https://www.staplercup.com/de/staplercup-finals/