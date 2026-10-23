Stapler driving
StaplerCup Finals 2026 - Day 2 (October 23rd) - ENGLISH
Welcome to the StaplerCup Finals 2026! Experience the Forklift World Championship live from October 22–24 at the LINDE MH ARENA in Aschaffenburg, Germany. Get ready for world-class forklift sport, with the Corporate Cup and the Men’s, Women’s and Team Forklift World Championships.
Day 2: Forklift World Championship, Singles & Teams
Friday, October 23, 2026
Live stream starts at 11:00 AM CEST (UTC+2).
Schedule:
11:00 AM: Team Forklift World Championship, Round 1
12:45 PM: Men’s & Women’s Forklift World Championships, Round 1
4:00 PM: Team Forklift World Championship, Round 2
5:15 PM: Men’s & Women’s Forklift World Championships, Round 2
All times are CEST (UTC+2). The schedule is subject to change during the event.
Watch live for free and follow the action from wherever you are.
More information: https://www.staplercup.com/de/staplercup-finals/