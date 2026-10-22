Stapler driving
StaplerCup Finals 2026 - Day 3 (October 24th) - ENGLISH
Welcome to the StaplerCup Finals 2026! Experience the Forklift World Championship live from October 22–24 at the LINDE MH ARENA in Aschaffenburg, Germany. Get ready for world-class forklift sport, with the Corporate Cup and the Men’s, Women’s and Team Forklift World Championships.
Day 3: Forklift World Championship, The Final Showdown
Saturday, October 24, 2026
Live stream starts at 12:00 PM CEST (UTC+2).
Schedule:
12:00 PM: Team Forklift World Championship, Round 3
1:30 PM: Men’s & Women’s Forklift World Championships, Round 3
4:30 PM: Team Forklift World Championship, Semi-finals & Finals
5:45 PM: Men’s & Women’s Forklift World Championships, Semi-finals & Finals
7:45 PM: Forklift World Championship Award Ceremony
All times are CEST (UTC+2). The schedule is subject to change during the event.
Watch live for free and follow the action from wherever you are.
More information: https://www.staplercup.com/de/staplercup-finals/