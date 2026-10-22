StaplerCup Finals 2026 - Day 3 (October 24th) - ENGLISH

Live stream with English commentary.



Welcome to the StaplerCup Finals 2026! Experience the Forklift World Championship live from October 22–24 at the LINDE MH ARENA in Aschaffenburg, Germany. Get ready for world-class forklift sport, with the Corporate Cup and the Men’s, Women’s and Team Forklift World Championships.



Day 3: Forklift World Championship, The Final Showdown

Saturday, October 24, 2026

Live stream starts at 12:00 PM CEST (UTC+2).



Schedule:

12:00 PM: Team Forklift World Championship, Round 3

1:30 PM: Men’s & Women’s Forklift World Championships, Round 3

4:30 PM: Team Forklift World Championship, Semi-finals & Finals

5:45 PM: Men’s & Women’s Forklift World Championships, Semi-finals & Finals

7:45 PM: Forklift World Championship Award Ceremony



All times are CEST (UTC+2). The schedule is subject to change during the event.



Watch live for free and follow the action from wherever you are.

More information: https://www.staplercup.com/de/staplercup-finals/