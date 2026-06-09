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Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Linda Noskova - kommentiert von Markus Theil & Barbara Rittner
US Open 2026 - Women's Singles·
Tennis
Iga Swiatek vs. Qinwen Zheng - kommentiert von Matthias Stach & Boris Becker
US Open 2026 - Women's Singles·
Tennis
Mirra Andreeva vs. Anastasia Potapova - kommentiert von Nicky Geuer
US Open 2026 - Women's Singles·