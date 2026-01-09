Privacy settings unavailableThe privacy settings could not be loaded. Please disable your ad blocker if applicable and reload the page. Reload Page Nikola Bartunkova vs. Tatjana Maria US Open 2026 - Women's Singles Yesterday, 9:02 PM HIGHLIGHTS Follow Video-Highlights of the match Nikola Bartunkova vs. Tatjana Maria in the 2nd round on 09/03/2026 as part of the US Open 2026. #USOpen #Tennis #highlightswomenssinglesTennisfrauenUS OpenHighlights Women's Singles This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Switzerland