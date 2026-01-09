Privacy settings unavailableThe privacy settings could not be loaded. Please disable your ad blocker if applicable and reload the page. Reload Page Qinwen Zheng vs. Yulia Putintseva US Open 2026 - Women's Singles Yesterday, 10:07 PM HIGHLIGHTS Follow Video Highlights of the match Qinwen Zheng vs. Yulia Putintseva in the 2nd round on 09/03/2026 as part of the US Open 2026. #USOpen #Tennis #highlightswomenssinglesTennisfrauenUS OpenHighlights Women's Singles This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Switzerland