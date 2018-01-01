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VfL Red Hocks Kaufering
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Floorball Bundesliga
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Tschechien
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Floorball Weltmeisterschaft der Frauen
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Norwegen
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Floorball Weltmeisterschaft der Herren
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Estland
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Floorball FINAL4 2018
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