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9. Spieltag: Futsal Panthers Köln vs. SV Pars Neu-Isenburg – Futsal-Bundesliga
11/22/25, 5:25 PM
Futsal
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3. Spieltag: Futsal Panthers Köln vs. MCH Futsal Bielefeld – Futsal-Bundesliga
9/27/25, 3:55 PM
Futsal
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2. Spieltag: Futsal Panthers Köln vs. Hamburger SV Futsal – Futsal-Bundesliga
9/13/25, 2:25 PM
Futsal
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16. Spieltag: Futsal Panthers Köln vs. HOT 05 Futsal– Futsal-Bundesliga
2/22/25, 5:55 PM
Futsal
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