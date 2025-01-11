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RKB-Bundespokal 2025 02.11.2025 F1
11/2/25, 8:00 AM
Artistic cycling
FREE
RKB-Bundespokal 2025 02.11.2025 F2
11/2/25, 8:00 AM
Artistic cycling
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RKB-Bundespokal 2025 01.11.2025 F1
11/1/25, 7:30 AM
Artistic cycling
FREE
RKB-Bundespokal 2025 01.11.2025 F2
11/1/25, 7:30 AM
Artistic cycling
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RSV Löwe Gifhorn
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UCI Radball Weltcup
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RSV Großkoschen
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RfV 1900 Wiednitz e.V.
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RSG 1898 Ginsheim e.V.
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RV Bolanden
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RMC Lohengrin Stein
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Radsportverein Reichenbach
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