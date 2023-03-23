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50. Deutsche Meisterschaft der Herren im Unterwasserrugby - Trailer
3/23/23, 3:11 PM
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47. Deutsche Meisterschaft im Unterwasserrugby
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DUC Krefeld
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SV Rheine
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Tauch-Sport-Club Friedrichshafen in der TSG Ailingen e.V.
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SSC Karlsruhe Unterwasserrugby
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