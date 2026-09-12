Livestream premium Obtenez ce livestream pour seulement 3,90 € Pay per View 3,90 € Continuer SC DhfK Leipzig vs. Frisch Auf Göppingen SC DhfK Leipzig U19m 17/10/26, 11:45 À VENIR Dès 3,90 € Suivre JBLH masculin : Vidéo-diffusion en direct du match SC DhfK Leipzig vs. Frisch Auf Göppingen. @jblhmaennlich @handball-net #handballnetHandballJBLH männlichSC DhfK Leipzig U19mFrisch Auf Göppingen U19MSC DhfK Leipzig U19m est responsable de la production en direct, des commentaires et de la modération du chat.