04/09/26, 17:00 UPCOMING : Live in 22d • 9h • 37m • 2s
Diffusion en direct vidéo du match amical EC Bad Nauheim vs. Hannover Indians le 04/09/2026. Les clubs seront financièrement associés aux bénéfices. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @lausitzerfuechse @dresdner-eisloewen
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