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DEL2 Testspiel : Lausitzer Füchse vs. GKS Katowice

Lausitzer Füchse est responsable de la production en direct, des commentaires et de la modération du chat.
Lausitzer Füchse
Lausitzer Füchse

28/08/26, 17:00 UPCOMING : Live in 16d • 6h • 26m • 18s

Diffusion en direct vidéo du match amical Lausitzer Füchse vs. GKS Katowice le 28/08/2026. Les clubs seront financièrement associés aux bénéfices. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @lausitzerfuechse

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DEL2: Lausitzer Füchse vs. EC Kassel Huskies
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