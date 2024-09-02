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Probonio Preseason-Cup: Nürnberg Ice Tigers vs. Iserlohn Roosters

EC Kassel Huskies è responsabile del segnale live, dei commentatori e della moderazione della chat.
EC Kassel Huskies
EC Kassel Huskies

12/09/26, 16:30 UPCOMING : Live in 29d • 9h • 7m • 30s

Video-Livestream dell'amichevole Nürnberg Ice Tigers vs. Iserlohn Roosters del 12/09/2026. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2

Hockey su ghiaccio Deutsche Eishockey Liga 2 icehockey DEL2
IN ARRIVO
Starbulls Rosenheim vs. EC Kassel Huskies
Starbulls Rosenheim
Starbulls Rosenheim vs. EC Kassel Huskies

21/08/26, 17:00

Eishockey
GRATIS HIGHLIGHTS
Timocom NRW-Cup: Kölner Haie vs. Iserlohn Roosters - Finale I Highlights
Krefeld Pinguine
Timocom NRW-Cup: Kölner Haie vs. Iserlohn Roosters - Finale I Highlights

02/09/24, 00:23

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Krefeld Pinguine
EC Kassel Huskies
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Krefeld Pinguine

17/10/25, 17:00

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. EC Bad Nauheim
EC Kassel Huskies
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. EC Bad Nauheim

21/09/25, 14:30

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Bietigheim Steelers
EC Kassel Huskies
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Bietigheim Steelers

02/11/25, 14:30

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2: Krefeld Pinguine vs. EC Kassel Huskies
Krefeld Pinguine
DEL2: Krefeld Pinguine vs. EC Kassel Huskies

05/12/25, 18:00

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2: Bietigheim Steelers vs. EC Kassel Huskies
Bietigheim Steelers
DEL2: Bietigheim Steelers vs. EC Kassel Huskies

19/09/25, 17:00

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Lausitzer Füchse
EC Kassel Huskies
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Lausitzer Füchse

26/10/25, 15:30

Eishockey
IN ARRIVO
Sachsenlotto-Cup: Grizzlys Wolfsburg vs. Iserlohn Roosters
Dresdner Eislöwen
Sachsenlotto-Cup: Grizzlys Wolfsburg vs. Iserlohn Roosters

28/08/26, 13:30

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2: EV Landshut vs. EC Kassel Huskies
EV Landshut
DEL2: EV Landshut vs. EC Kassel Huskies

31/10/25, 18:00

Eishockey

Altri video e foto di EC Kassel Huskies

GRATIS
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Krefeld Pinguine
EC Kassel Huskies
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Krefeld Pinguine

17/10/25, 17:00

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. EC Bad Nauheim
EC Kassel Huskies
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. EC Bad Nauheim

21/09/25, 14:30

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Bietigheim Steelers
EC Kassel Huskies
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Bietigheim Steelers

02/11/25, 14:30

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Lausitzer Füchse
EC Kassel Huskies
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Lausitzer Füchse

26/10/25, 15:30

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. ESV Kaufbeuren
EC Kassel Huskies
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. ESV Kaufbeuren

07/12/25, 15:30

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Eispiraten Crimmitschau
EC Kassel Huskies
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Eispiraten Crimmitschau

26/09/25, 17:00

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2 Playoffs: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Dresdner Eislöwen - Halbfinale - Spiel 3
EC Kassel Huskies
DEL2 Playoffs: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Dresdner Eislöwen - Halbfinale - Spiel 3

04/04/25, 17:00

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Ravensburg Towerstars
EC Kassel Huskies
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Ravensburg Towerstars

28/11/25, 17:00

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. EC Bad Nauheim
EC Kassel Huskies
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. EC Bad Nauheim

15/11/24, 18:00

Eishockey
GRATIS
EJ Kassel Young Huskies U15 - EHC Troisdorf Dynamite U15
EC Kassel Huskies
EJ Kassel Young Huskies U15 - EHC Troisdorf Dynamite U15

21/09/24, 07:00

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Düsseldorfer EG
EC Kassel Huskies
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Düsseldorfer EG

21/11/25, 18:00

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Eisbären Regensburg
EC Kassel Huskies
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Eisbären Regensburg

14/11/25, 18:00

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. EHC Freiburg
EC Kassel Huskies
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. EHC Freiburg

10/10/25, 17:00

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Krefeld Pinguine
EC Kassel Huskies
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Krefeld Pinguine

29/09/24, 11:30

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Krefeld Pinguine I Pressekonferenz
EC Kassel Huskies
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Krefeld Pinguine I Pressekonferenz

26/12/24, 21:19

Eishockey
GRATIS
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Blue Devils Weiden
EC Kassel Huskies
DEL2: EC Kassel Huskies vs. Blue Devils Weiden

05/10/25, 14:30

Eishockey

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