Video premium Pay per View 9,90 € ICE: All-Access-Pass monthly 24,90 € mens. Away Pass 26/27 Bolzano 199,00 € Team Pass 26/27 Budapest 249,00 € Team Pass 26/27 Bolzano 249,00 € ICE: All-Access-Pass one-time 279,00 € annuale Continua Gameday 21FTC-Telekom Budapest vs. HCB Südtirol Alperia FTC-Telekom Budapest Oggi, 17:15 Da 9,90 € Segui win2day ICE Hockey League: Video-Livestream des Spiels FTC-Telekom Budapest vs. HCB Südtirol Alperia. @ice-hockey-leagueHockey su ghiacciowin2day ICE Hockey LeagueFTC-Telekom BudapestHCB Südtirol AlperiaFTC-Telekom Budapest è responsabile del segnale live, dei commentatori e della moderazione della chat.