Livestream premium Pay per View 9,90 € ICE: All-Access-Pass monthly 24,90 € mens. Away Pass 26/27 Bolzano 199,00 € Team Pass 26/27 Bolzano 249,00 € Team Pass 26/27 Fehervar 249,00 € ICE: All-Access-Pass one-time 279,00 € annuale Continua Gameday 22Hydro Fehervar AV19 vs. HCB Südtirol Alperia Hydro Fehervar AV19 22/11/26, 14:45 IN ARRIVO Da 9,90 € Segui win2day ICE Hockey League: Video-Livestream des Spiels Hydro Fehervar AV19 vs. HCB Südtirol Alperia. @ice-hockey-leagueHockey su ghiacciowin2day ICE Hockey LeagueHydro Fehervar AV19HCB Südtirol AlperiaHydro Fehervar AV19 è responsabile del segnale live, dei commentatori e della moderazione della chat.