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ProB Nord: Itzehoe Eagles vs. EN BASKETS Schwelm

Itzehoe Eagles
Itzehoe Eagles

Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels Itzehoe Eagles vs. EN BASKETS Schwelm aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga am 27.09.2025. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa #basketball#prob#barmer2basketballbundesliga @itzehoeeagles @enbasketsschwelm

BasketballEN Baskets SchwelmBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProABARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga
Itzehoe Eagles ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.

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