ProB Nord: Itzehoe Eagles vs. EN BASKETS Schwelm Itzehoe Eagles 27.09.25, 17:15 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels Itzehoe Eagles vs. EN BASKETS Schwelm aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga am 27.09.2025. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa #basketball #prob #barmer2basketballbundesliga @itzehoeeagles @enbasketsschwelmBasketballEN Baskets SchwelmBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProABARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaItzehoe Eagles ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.