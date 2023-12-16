ProA: PS Karlsruhe LIONS vs. BBC Bayreuth PS Karlsruhe LIONS 16.12.23, 18:10 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels PS Karlsruhe LIONS vs. BBC Bayreuth aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga ProA vom 12. Spieltag am 16.12.2023. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @ps-karlsruhe-lions @medikamente-per-klick-bayreuthBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProAPS Karlsruhe LIONSMedikamente per Klick BayreuthPS Karlsruhe LIONS ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.