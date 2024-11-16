ProA: PS Karlsruhe LIONS vs. Science City Jena PS Karlsruhe LIONS 16.11.24, 18:10 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels PS Karlsruhe LIONS vs. Science City Jena aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga vom 10. Spieltag am 16.11.2024. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @ps-karlsruhe-lions @sc-jenaBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProAPS Karlsruhe LIONSScience City JenaPS Karlsruhe LIONS ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.