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ProA: PS Karlsruhe LIONS vs. Science City Jena

PS Karlsruhe LIONS
PS Karlsruhe LIONS

Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels PS Karlsruhe LIONS vs. Science City Jena aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga vom 10. Spieltag am 16.11.2024. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa #basketball#proa#barmer2basketballbundesliga @ps-karlsruhe-lions @sc-jena

BasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProAPS Karlsruhe LIONSScience City Jena
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