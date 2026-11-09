Radball
Radball - NDS Verbandsliga Spieltag 2
RSV Frellstedt 1 - Daniel Georgi / Steve Pfaffenberger
RSV Frellstedt 2 - Gian Luca Bätghe / Marcu Packhäuser
RV Warfleth 1 - Finn Schwichtenhöfel / Erik-Erwin Schwichtenhövel
RSV Halle 2 - Niklas David / Mirko Halbe
RSVL Gifhorn 4 - { Julian Lammers } / Sven Redemann
RSVL Gifhorn 5 - Sören Franke / { Corvin Rowold }
Spieler in Klammern sind Ersatzspieler.
Der Spielplan:
01. RSV Frellstedt 2 - RV Warfleth 1
02. RSVL Gifhorn 4 - RSV Halle 2
03. RSV Frellstedt 1 - RSVL Gifhorn 5
04. RV Warfleth 1 - RSVL Gifhorn 4
05. RSV Frellstedt 2 - RSVL Gifhorn 5
06. RSV Frellstedt 1 - RSV Halle 2
07. RV Warfleth 1 - RSVL Gifhorn 5
08. RSV Frellstedt 2 - RSV Halle 2
09. RSV Frellstedt 1 - RSVL Gifhorn 4
10. RV Warfleth 1 - RSV Halle 2
11. RSV Frellstedt 2 - RSVL Gifhorn 4
12. RSVL Gifhorn 5 - RSV Halle 2