Premium-Video Pay per View 3,99 € SEASON PASS 24/25 20,00 € Weiter ProB Süd: TEAM EHINGEN URSPRING vs. CATL Basketball Löwen TEAM EHINGEN URSPRING 18.01.25, 16:45 Uhr Ab 3,99 € Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels TEAM EHINGEN URSPRING vs. CATL Basketball Löwen in der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga I ProB Süd am 18.01.2025 #basketball #prob #probsued #barmer2basketballbundesliga @team-ehingen-urspring @catl-basketball-loewen @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proaBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProACATL Basketball LöwenBARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaTEAM EHINGEN URSPRING ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.