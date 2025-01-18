ProB Süd: TEAM EHINGEN URSPRING vs. CATL Basketball Löwen

Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels TEAM EHINGEN URSPRING vs. CATL Basketball Löwen in der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga I ProB Süd am 18.01.2025 #basketball #prob #probsued #barmer2basketballbundesliga @team-ehingen-urspring @catl-basketball-loewen @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa