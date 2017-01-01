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Eisstockweitschießen EM 2017
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European Stocksport Champions League
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TSV Peiting Abt. Stocksport
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Deutscher Eisstock-Verband e.V.
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Fantastic-Icestock.TV
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Stocksport Greil TV
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EC Feldkirchen
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