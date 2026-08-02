Padel
Padel Livestreams
Samstag, 22. AugustSa 22. August
Sonntag, 23. AugustSo 23. August
Alle Videos und Livestreams
Padel
GPS 1000 Andernach (01./02.08.2026 – Tag 2)
Deutscher Padel Verband·
Padel
GPS 1000 Andernach (01./02.08.2026 –Tag 1)
Deutscher Padel Verband·
Padel
GPS 1000 Weiden (18/19.07.2026 – Tag 2)
Deutscher Padel Verband·
Padel
GPS 1000 Weiden (18./19.07.2026 – Tag 1)
Deutscher Padel Verband·
Padel
Cupra OPCT Germany in Dortmund 2026
CUPRA OnePointChallengeTour·
Padel
GPS 1000 Bochum (04./05.07.2026 – Tag 2)
Deutscher Padel Verband·
Padel
Livestream des GPS 1000 in Bochum am 04./05.07.2026 (Tag 1)
Deutscher Padel Verband·
Padel
OPCT Netherlands in Amsterdam 2026
CUPRA OnePointChallengeTour·
Padel
GPS 1000 Hamburg (23./24.05.2026 – Tag 2 – Finals)
Deutscher Padel Verband·
Padel
GPS 1000 Hamburg (23./24.05.2026 –Tag 2 – Halbfinals)
Deutscher Padel Verband·