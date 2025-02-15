Premium-Video Hol dir dieses Video für nur 4,00 € Pay per View 4,00 € Weiter ProB Süd: BBC Coburg vs. FC Bayern Basketball II BBC Coburg 15.02.25, 17:43 Uhr Ab 4,00 € Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels BBC Coburg vs. FC Bayern Basketball II in der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga I ProB Süd am 15.02.2025 #basketball #prob #probsued #barmer2basketballbundesliga @bbc-coburg @fc-bayern-basketball-ii @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proaBasketballFC Bayern Basketball IIBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProABARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaBBC Coburg ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.