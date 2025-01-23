ProB Süd: BBC Coburg vs. TEAM EHINGEN URSPRING BBC Coburg 23.01.25, 18:15 Uhr Ab 4,00 € Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels BBC Coburg vs. TEAM EHINGEN URSPRING in der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga I ProB Süd am 23.01.2025 #basketball #prob #probsued #barmer2basketballbundesliga @bbc-coburg @team-ehingen-urspring @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proaBasketballTEAM EHINGEN URSPRINGBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProABARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaBBC Coburg ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.