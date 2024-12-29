ProA: Dresden Titans vs. PS Karlsruhe LIONS Dresden Titans 29.12.24, 16:40 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels Dresden Titans vs. PS Karlsruhe LIONS aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga vom 15. Spieltag am 29.12.2024. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @dresden-titans @ps-karlsruhe-lionsBasketballDresden TitansPS Karlsruhe LIONSBARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaDresden Titans ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.