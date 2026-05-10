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  4. ProA quarterfinals: Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim vs. BG Göttingen - Game 2 | Highlights

ProA quarterfinals: Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim vs. BG Göttingen - Game 2 | Highlights

BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProA
BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProA

5/10/26, 3:42 PM

Video highlights of the basketball game Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim vs. BG Göttingen from the BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga on May 9,. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga #basketball #proa-highlights #barmer2basketballbundesliga @bg-goettingen @kreisbau-knights-kirchheim

Basketball BG Göttingen Kreisbau Knights Kirchheim BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga
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ProA: BG Göttingen vs. Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim
BG Göttingen
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ProA: GIESSEN 46ers vs. Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim
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