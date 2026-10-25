Premium Livestream Pay per View €5.90 Team pass/27 - Kirchhof €39.90 Team pass/27 - Bergischer HC €39.90 HBF Main Round Pass 26/ €49.90 Continue Spieltag 9Bergischer HC vs. SG 09 Kirchhof Bergischer HC Frauen 11/14/26, 5:15 PM UPCOMING From €5.90 Follow . Alsco Handball Bundesliga Frauen: Video livestream of the Bergischer HC vs. SG 09 Kirchhof game. @2-handball-bundesliga-frauenHandball2. Alsco Handball Bundesliga FrauenBergischer HC FrauenSG 09 Kirchhof FrauenBergischer HC Frauen is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.