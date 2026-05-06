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ProA quarterfinals: BG Göttingen vs. Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim - Game 1

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BG Göttingen
BG Göttingen

5/6/26, 5:15 PM

Video livestream of the basketball game BG Göttingen vs. Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim from the BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga on May 6,. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @bg-goettingen @kreisbau-knights-kirchheim

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