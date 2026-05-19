Men's World Championship: Italy vs. Norway - Group B I Highlights

The Highlights of the game Italy vs. Norway as part of the 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship on 05/19/2026. This broadcast contains virtual advertising. @sporteuropetv #iihf-mens-worlds-highlights-2026 #icehockey #eishockey #iihfworlds #2026iihfworlds #icehockeyworldchampionship2026 #eishockey