StarClass Dresden | Short Track | Day 1

Get ready for an exciting weekend of short track speed skating as talented young athletes take to the ice to compete against some of the best skaters from across Europe. Watch the action unfold live, with fast races, thrilling overtakes, and intense battles for every position!



StarClass is an international short track speed skating competition series for young skaters, bringing together athletes from different European countries to compete, gain valuable racing experience, and develop their skills at a high level. The series offers a platform for emerging talents to challenge themselves, improve their performance, and measure their abilities against international competition.



Each race is a test of speed, technique, tactics, and determination — where every corner and every overtaking move can make the difference!



Day 1: 08:00 to 13:30

Day 2: 10:00 to 17:00

Day 3: 08:00 to 12:00



#StarClass #ShortTrack #SpeedSkating #Dresden #ShortTrackSpeedSkating #desg #evd #Dresden #joynextarena #Juniors



Thumbnail Photo: Christian Herzog https://www.instagram.com/chg_sport/