2026 Velosolutions UCI Pump Track World Championships Final (CHN) - Re-Live

After a season of qualifying events across the globe, riders from more than 20 nations headed to Beijing to race for the UCI Pump Track World Championships rainbow jersey. The field brought together World Championship veterans, national champions, and a new generation of riders. From Australia and New Zealand to Europe, North and South America, Africa and Asia, the 2026 final brought an international field to Mentougou for one last head-to-head battle. With BMX and MTB riders sharing the same track, and a course offering multiple line choices and plenty of opportunities to take risks, the fight for the 2026 Velosolutions UCI Pump Track World Champion titles was wide open. Freesports

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