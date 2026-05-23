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HBF Play-Offs: HSG Bensheim/Auerbach vs. Thüringer HC - Match for 3rd place

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HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Frauen
HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Frauen

5/23/26, 3:45 PM

Video livestream of the HSG Bensheim/Auerbach vs. Thüringer HC match on 05/23/2026 at :00 PM in the Play-Offs of the Handball Bundesliga Frauen. #hbf #handball @sporteuropetv @handball-bundesliga-frauen @hsg-bensheim-auerbach-frauen @thueringer-hc-frauen

Handball Alsco Handball Bundesliga Frauen Thüringer HC Frauen Handball Bundesliga Frauen
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