HBF Play-Offs: HSG Bensheim/Auerbach vs. Thüringer HC - Match for 3rd place

5/23/26, 3:45 PM
Video livestream of the HSG Bensheim/Auerbach vs. Thüringer HC match on 05/23/2026 at :00 PM in the Play-Offs of the Handball Bundesliga Frauen. #hbf #handball @sporteuropetv @handball-bundesliga-frauen @hsg-bensheim-auerbach-frauen @thueringer-hc-frauen
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