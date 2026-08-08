Premium Livestream Pay per View €6.00 GFL 2026: All Access €45.00 Continue Potsdam Royals vs. ifm Razorbacks Ravensburg Potsdam Royals 9/12/26, 12:45 PM UPCOMING From €6.00 Follow Video livestream of the game Potsdam Royals vs. ifm Razorbacks Ravensburg in the effect® ENERGY GFL. The clubs will be financially involved in the revenue. #football #american-footballAmerican FootballPotsdam Royalsifm Razorbacks RavensburgFootballPotsdam Royals is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.