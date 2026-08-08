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Potsdam Royals vs. ifm Razorbacks Ravensburg

Potsdam Royals
Potsdam Royals

UPCOMING From €6.00

Video livestream of the game Potsdam Royals vs. ifm Razorbacks Ravensburg in the effect® ENERGY GFL. The clubs will be financially involved in the revenue. #football #american-football

American FootballPotsdam Royalsifm Razorbacks RavensburgFootball
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