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JBLH mA 1. Liga Nord: SC Magdeburg vs. THW Kiel - Final

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SC Magdeburg U19m
SC Magdeburg U19m

5/8/26, 3:45 PM

Video livestream of the game SC Magdeburg vs. THW Kiel in the 1. Liga JBLH Nord on May 8,. The clubs will be financially involved in the revenue. @sc-magdeburg-u19m @thw-kiel-junioren @handball-net @deutscherhandballbund @jblhmaennlich #handball #jblh #dhb #Liga1Nord

Handball JBLH männlich SC Magdeburg U19m THW Kiel Junioren
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