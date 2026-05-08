JBLH mA 1. Liga Nord: SC Magdeburg vs. THW Kiel - Final

5/8/26, 3:45 PM
Video livestream of the game SC Magdeburg vs. THW Kiel in the 1. Liga JBLH Nord on May 8,. The clubs will be financially involved in the revenue. @sc-magdeburg-u19m @thw-kiel-junioren @handball-net @deutscherhandballbund @jblhmaennlich #handball #jblh #dhb #Liga1Nord
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