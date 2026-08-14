At the International Summer Hockey Cup 2026, the Lakers Kärnten face off against the Graz99ers Huskies. The game will be broadcast live on sporteurope.tv. Note regarding the livestream: Only short breaks are planned between games. If the previous game runs longer, the start of this broadcast may be delayed accordingly. Until the start, the preview image remains visible. As soon as we go live, the player switches to the livestream. Please press the play button afterwards to start the broadcast.