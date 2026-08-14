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  4. August 16, | 15:45 | Women | Eis Arena 1 | Lakers Kärnten vs Graz99ers Huskies

August 16, | 15:45 | Women | Eis Arena 1 | Lakers Kärnten vs Graz99ers Huskies

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Sport Fan Austria

8/16/26, 1:45 PM UPCOMING : Live in 2d • 6h • 50m • 51s

At the International Summer Hockey Cup 2026, the Lakers Kärnten face off against the Graz99ers Huskies. The game will be broadcast live on sporteurope.tv. Note regarding the livestream: Only short breaks are planned between games. If the previous game runs longer, the start of this broadcast may be delayed accordingly. Until the start, the preview image remains visible. As soon as we go live, the player switches to the livestream. Please press the play button afterwards to start the broadcast.

frauen
UPCOMING
16.08.2026 | 10:00 | Women | Eis Arena 2 | BJA Budapest vs Lakers Kärnten
Sport Fan Austria
16.08.2026 | 10:00 | Women | Eis Arena 2 | BJA Budapest vs Lakers Kärnten

8/16/26, 8:00 AM

Eishockey
UPCOMING
15.08.2026 | 18:30 | Women | Eis Arena 1 | BJA Budapest vs Graz99ers Huskies
Sport Fan Austria
15.08.2026 | 18:30 | Women | Eis Arena 1 | BJA Budapest vs Graz99ers Huskies

Tomorrow, 4:30 PM

Eishockey
UPCOMING
14.08.2026 | 18:00 | Women | Eis Arena 1 | Kanada 2 vs Lakers Kärnten
Sport Fan Austria
14.08.2026 | 18:00 | Women | Eis Arena 1 | Kanada 2 vs Lakers Kärnten

Today, 4:00 PM

Eishockey
UPCOMING
16.08.2026 | 09:00 | Women | Eis Arena 1 | Kanada 2 vs Graz99ers Huskies
Sport Fan Austria
16.08.2026 | 09:00 | Women | Eis Arena 1 | Kanada 2 vs Graz99ers Huskies

8/16/26, 7:00 AM

Eishockey
UPCOMING
15.08.2026 | 18:00 | Women | Eis Arena 2 | Lakers Kärnten vs Kanada 1
Sport Fan Austria
15.08.2026 | 18:00 | Women | Eis Arena 2 | Lakers Kärnten vs Kanada 1

Tomorrow, 4:00 PM

Eishockey
UPCOMING
15.08.2026 | 11:45 | Women | Eis Arena 1 | Kanada 1 vs Graz99ers Huskies
Sport Fan Austria
15.08.2026 | 11:45 | Women | Eis Arena 1 | Kanada 1 vs Graz99ers Huskies

Tomorrow, 9:45 AM

Eishockey
UPCOMING
16.08.2026 | 11:15 | U18 Boys | Eis Arena 1 | Kanada vs KAC
Sport Fan Austria
16.08.2026 | 11:15 | U18 Boys | Eis Arena 1 | Kanada vs KAC

8/16/26, 9:15 AM

Eishockey
UPCOMING
14.08.2026 | 15:45 | U18 Boys | Eis Arena 2 | Kanada vs Rosenheim
Sport Fan Austria
14.08.2026 | 15:45 | U18 Boys | Eis Arena 2 | Kanada vs Rosenheim

Today, 1:45 PM

Eishockey
UPCOMING
14.08.2026 | 18:00 | Women | Eis Arena 2 | Kanada 1 vs BJA Budapest
Sport Fan Austria
14.08.2026 | 18:00 | Women | Eis Arena 2 | Kanada 1 vs BJA Budapest

Today, 4:00 PM

Eishockey
UPCOMING
14.08.2026 | 13:15 | U18 Boys | Eis Arena 1 | KAC vs HC Ferlach
Sport Fan Austria
14.08.2026 | 13:15 | U18 Boys | Eis Arena 1 | KAC vs HC Ferlach

Today, 11:15 AM

Eishockey

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