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Starbulls Rosenheim vs. HC Pustertal Wölfe

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Starbulls Rosenheim
Starbulls Rosenheim

9/2/26, 3:30 PM UPCOMING : Live in 21d • 4h • 49m • 10s

Video livestream of the friendly match Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Mountfield HK on 09/02/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the revenue. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @starbulls-rosenheim

Ice hockey Deutsche Eishockey Liga 2 icehockey DEL2
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