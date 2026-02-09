9/2/26, 3:30 PM UPCOMING : Live in 21d • 4h • 49m • 10s
Video livestream of the friendly match Eispiraten Crimmitschau vs. Mountfield HK on 09/02/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the revenue. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @starbulls-rosenheim
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