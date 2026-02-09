Privacy settings unavailableThe privacy settings could not be loaded. Please disable your ad blocker if applicable and reload the page. Reload Page Alexander Zverev vs. Quentin Halys US Open 2026 Today, 7:20 AM HIGHLIGHTS Follow Video highlights of the match Alexander Zverev vs. Quentin Halys in the 2nd round of the US Open on 09/04/2026 as part of the US Open 2026. #USOpen #Tennis #highlightsmenssinglesTennisUS OpenHighlights men's singles This livestream is only available in some countries: Germany , Austria , Switzerland