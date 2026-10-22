Chabloz and Kajiya crowned GKA Freestyle Kite World Champions at Ilha do Guajiru

The GKA Freestyle Season 2026 came to an end in Ilha do Guajiru, Brazil, bringing the world’s top freestyle kite-surfers together for the final event of the year. With 24 men and 14 women competing for the final ranking points, there was plenty at stake, making for an exciting end to the 2026 season. In the women’s final, local favourite Bruna Kajiya (BRA) faced Claudia León (ESP), Francesca Bagnoli (ITA), and Phoebe Rocher (FRA). Kajiya put on a strong performance and secured the event win in front of the home crowd. With that she claimed her seventh GKA Freestyle Kite World Championship title. León finished second, while Rocher took third place after an impressive performance in her first-ever final.
In the men’s final, Maxime Chabloz (SUI) faced Karim Mahmoud (EGY), Anthar Racca (MEX), and Erick Anderson (BRA) in a close battle for the podium. All four riders started strong, but Chabloz, Mahmoud, and Racca stayed neck and neck throughout the heat. In the final round, Chabloz landed a Slim 7 that put him just ahead of the competition, securing the event win and the prestigious GKA Freestyle Kite World Championship title. Mahmoud finished second, still the best result of his care
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