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ProB Playoffs 1/4Finale: EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. CATL Basketball Löwen - Spiel 1

EPG Baskets Koblenz
EPG Baskets Koblenz

Ab 4,50 €

Video-Livestream von Spiel 1 der Viertelfinalserie der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga zwischen den EPG Baskets Koblenz und den CATL Basketball Löwen vom 28.04.2023. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga    @epg-baskets-koblenz    #basketball    #prob #probnord    #barmer2basketballbundesliga#playoffs

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