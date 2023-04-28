ProB Playoffs 1/4Finale: EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. CATL Basketball Löwen - Spiel 1 EPG Baskets Koblenz 28.04.23, 17:15 Uhr Ab 4,50 € Folgen Video-Livestream von Spiel 1 der Viertelfinalserie der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga zwischen den EPG Baskets Koblenz und den CATL Basketball Löwen vom 28.04.2023. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga @epg-baskets-koblenz #basketball #prob #probnord #barmer2basketballbundesliga #playoffsBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProABARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga ProBEPG Baskets Koblenz ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.